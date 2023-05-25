Gun shots heard in West Auckland, no one injured

Residents have reported gunshots on Don Buck Road in Massey.

Residents reported hearing three gun shots near a Salvation Army in Auckland, but there are no reports of injuries.

Police attended the scene after three gun shots were reportedly heard near the Salvation Army on Don Buck Rd in Massey on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to the incident on Kaipa Road around 6:15pm.

“Police are responding to reports of what sounded like gun shots on Kaipa Road, from people in two vehicles. It appears no one was injured.

“Police approached the address armed as a precaution. Police are speaking to the occupants. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A resident told Stuff they heard three loud bangs from nearby Kauri Amber Road, around six o’clock.

A resident on Pukewhero Rise said they had heard from a neighbour that two cars were seen in the carpark of the Salvation Army on Don Buck Road.

Gunshots could be heard before the cars sped off, the resident said.

Meanwhile, in South Auckland, one person was injured following an alleged stabbing at 7.26pm on Opaheke Rd in Papkura on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said one person was injured, and they were investigating the circumstances around the incident.

The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

