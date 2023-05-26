Arapera Fia's father hopes to find forgiveness after toddler's killer gets life

Arapera Fia was 2 when she died at Starship Hospital.

Arapera Fia’s father has spoken out after the sentencing of the man who killed his 2-year-old daughter, saying he hopes to find forgiveness on his healing journey.

On Friday, Tyson Brown was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to spend at least 15 years behind bars for the “callous” murder of Arapera.

At the sentencing on Friday, Malcolm Fia faced his daughter’s killer and told the court about the pain he felt when he had to dress her body for the funeral.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Arapera Fia was 2 when she was murdered.

In a statement released to Stuff after the sentencing, Fia said he was pleased justice had been served and Brown is locked up “so no other family have to endure this”.

“I speak for all my family and friends who are here and couldn’t be here with us today and say that this took a toll on us emotionally, physically and mentally.

“He has snatched away the life and memories we could’ve had with Arapera. But know that she will always be engraved in our memory.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tyson Brown still does not accept he killed Arapera.

Fia said he was now on a healing journey.

“It has allowed me to let go of the anger and see the world differently. It didn’t bring [our] daughter/niece/granddaughter back, but it did bring me back to a point where I can find forgiveness.”

Fia thanks his whānau in Samoa, Australia and New Zealand, the police, victim support, investigators, lawyers and his friends.

”Thank you to each and every one that has helped and supported to get justice for our angel baby Arapera. No words can describe and express how grateful I am with the support system behind me. God bless you all,” Fia said.

Detective inspector Warrick Adkin also said police acknowledged Brown’s sentencing.

”Children are amongst some of the most vulnerable people in our community, and we all have a duty of responsibility to them. These investigations are never straightforward.”

He acknowledged Arapera’s extended whānau.

”The investigation team worked diligently to bring this matter to court and I acknowledge their professionalism in a challenging case.”