'Hello fire brigade? It's the police: we need help to unlock some handcuffs...'

Staff at Counties Manukau Police Station encountered problems when trying to unlock the handcuffs of a suspect on Thursday evening. (File photo)

Ōtāhuhu fire station dealt with an unusual emergency on Thursday night: the local police were asking for help to unlock a suspect's handcuffs.

Officers at Auckland’s Counties Manukau Police Station ran into trouble when trying to take off the handcuffs of a suspect shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Despite their best efforts, police were not able to remove one of the suspect’s wrists from the arresting handcuffs. After several failed attempts, firefighters came to the rescue.

“Fire and Emergency staff were called to assist," said a Fenz spokesperson.

“Fenz personnel responded swiftly and the person’s other wrist was released.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was a rare instance of something going wrong with the handcuffs.

“Keys can get damaged or something can go wrong with the lock. However, I think our team was able to cut the handcuffs.”

The person was arrested in relation to a family harm matter.

They remained in custody on Thursday and were due to appear in court on Friday.

In 2016, New Zealand police ordered a batch of larger handcuffs to accommodate people whose wrists are bigger for smaller sets of cuffs.