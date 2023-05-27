Newsable: Inside the takedown order targeting The Trial podcast

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Stuff’s podcast The Trial landed with a bang when it launched in March.

The series, hosted by The Press senior journalist Michael Wright, covered – as you might expect – a trial: that of David Benbow, a former Corrections officer accused of murdering a childhood friend, Christchurch builder Michael McGrath.

The Crown argued that Benbow acted after learning McGrath had begun a relationship with his former partner. Benbow denied murdering McGrath. After a two-month trial, the jury could not reach a verdict. A retrial is scheduled to begin in August.

The case was unusual: McGrath’s body has never been found, nor the murder weapon. The prosecution relied entirely on circumstantial evidence.

The podcast was unusual too. Usually, podcasts covering court cases are done long after a verdict has been handed down, in the manner of NPR’s celebrated series Serial.

In this instance, the podcast covered the trial as it was happening. Using the voices and testimony of some of the more than 130 witnesses, the opening two episodes were released after the end of evidence and before the jury began its deliberations.

It was intended, in part, to provide a rare insight into how High Court proceedings unfold in Aotearoa.

“In a very simple sense, it’s court reporting, right?” Stuff head of legal Genevieve O’Halloran tells Newsable.

“It’s court reporting as it’s always occurred, whether in newspapers or on TV.

“[It was reporting] very much more contemporaneously than you would expect from a podcast – but, I would note, not vastly different to what we at Stuff do every day at stuff.co.nz.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff David Benbow leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct after a hung jury in his trial where he was accused of murder.

Benbow’s trial began in February; three episodes of the podcast had been released by the time the jury confirmed it could reach neither a unanimous nor majority verdict.

Soon, a brief update voiced by Wright appeared in the podcast feed.

“We’d planned to release further episodes by now, but David Benbow’s lawyers have asked the court for a takedown order. They want the podcast removed from the internet. They fear it could jeopardise Benbow’s chances of a fair retrial, should one occur.”

Benbow’s team asked for all episodes to be taken down, and for a pause on new episodes being released.

Stuff opposed the application. While High Court Justice Jonathan Eaton directed Stuff to stop releasing new episodes, he has yet to rule on the episodes already out.

Other forms of reporting on the trial, including written coverage published on stuff.co.nz, have not been challenged by Benbow’s defence team.

O’Halloran argues the podcast gives a raw, unfiltered insight into the court process in New Zealand – effectively putting listeners in the public gallery to see and hear how justice is done.

But Benbow’s defence believes the podcast is “entertainment”, and questions the public interest in it.

So what does this tell us about how the law views novel forms of storytelling, when the right to a fair trial is paramount in our society?

