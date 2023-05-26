Five people arrested in West Auckland after drugs and guns found

A number of items were found by police in their search warrants.

Five people, including a Mongrel Mob prospect, have been arrested after police found drugs, a loaded sawn-off shotgun, loaded semi-automatic rifle and other firearms at properties across West Auckland.

A woman, three men, and a Mongrel Mob prospect aged between 20 and 50 years old were arrested as part of Operation Cobalt on Thursday and Friday at one address linked to members of the Head Hunters, another property in Ranui and another in Massey.

Police located several items of interest including a prohibited firearm, ammunition, a restricted weapon, approximately 30grams of MDMA and a small amount of methamphetamine at a West Harbour address, associated to the Head Hunters.

Waitematā CIB’s acting detective inspector Tim Williams said the warrants were executed by Operation Cobalt and Waitemata district staff assisted by specialist tactical and search teams.

A 44-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The 20-year-old was also charged with possession of Class B drug.

On Friday morning, police found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine at one of the addresses searched in Ranui.

A 27-year-old male with gang associations was charged for possessing a firearm, ammunition, and methamphetamine.

Police located a loaded sawn off shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and stolen property at an address in Massey.

A 50-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession charges.

Police also located methamphetamine at an address in Te Atatu.

A 33-year-old male with gang associations has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Williams said police continued to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out, and “we have zero tolerance for this type of offending”.

“Investigations will continue following these search warrants and police expect further arrests and charges being laid as a result.”