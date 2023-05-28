Man arrested after allegedly using air rifle to rob Auckland dairy

The man was taken into custoday after leaving on foot across the Mt Richmond Reserve. (File photo)

A man has been arrested after allegedly using an air rifle to steal a bottle of coke and a packet of chips from an Auckland dairy on Sunday afternoon.

“At about 4:40pm a man entered the Richmond Superette with a backpack,” a police spokesperson said.

“Once inside, the man removed an air rifle from his backpack and presented it at the store owner.

“The man stole a coke and a bag of chips before leaving on foot across the Mt Richmond Reserve.”

He was located walking through the park and taken into custody a short time later.