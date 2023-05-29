Former radio host Nate Nauer files appeal after being jailed for Comanchero money laundering

Three men have been arrested, and $650,000 worth of assets seized, following an alleged money laundering operation involving the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang. (First published June 2020)

Former Mai FM morning show host Nate Nauer who bought several luxury cars, including BMWs and Mercedes using cash made from criminal activity linked to the Comancheros gang, has filed an appeal at the High Court after being jailed for money laundering.

Last Wednesday, Nauer and Comanchero member Vetekina Naufahu were both jailed for their offending by Judge Nevin Dawson.

After the sentencing, Mansfield told Stuff he intended on appealing Nauer and Naufahu’s sentence, saying it was excessive and inappropriate.

The High Court confirmed appeals had been filed for both Nauer and Naufahu.

Naufahu, who is the brother of the Comancheros president, and Nauer previously admitted laundering money which was spent on luxury cars, rent and calf implants totalling $513,819.68.

Naufahu spent $15,999.68 on cosmetic surgery to have his calves increased in size.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nate Nauer has filed an appeal of his jail sentence. (Pictured in 2019)

Naufahu and Nauer were on bail for other offending when they laundered cash from drug dealing.

At the sentencing, prosecutor Henry Steele accepted Nauer had taken steps to rehabilitate himself, but he submitted the end sentence should be one of imprisonment.

The prosecutor submitted Naufahu has continued to offend despite being on bail for his part in Operation Nova.

Ron Mansfield KC submitted Nauer’s life spiralled downwards, after he was initially charged which resulted in him losing his job, increased use of controlled drugs which turned into an addiction.

NZ Police/Supplied Vetekina Naufahu is a patched Comanchero and the brother of the president.

“He’s done incredibly well to get himself out of that [dark place] to help people in the community,” Mansfield said.

Judge Dawson said it is well known the drugs at the root of the offending cause considerable harm.

He said the trio were all driven by greed and this was a pattern of ongoing offending.

Judge Dawson said Naufahu’s remorse centred “entirely on himself” and continued to be a patched gang member.