Over $1 million worth of MDMA seized in Christchurch police raids

Up to 38,000 doses of MDMA were seized by police on Monday. (File photo)

Tens of thousands of doses of MDMA, with a street value of more than $1 million, have been taken off the streets following a series of police raids.

Multiple Christchurch properties were searched simultaneously on Monday, resulting in 4700 grams of drugs being seized and three men being arrested, police said.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the seized drugs would have supplied up to 38,000 “doses of harm”.

The raids were part of Operation Munich, which is focused on disrupting the importation and sale of illicit drugs.

The three men, aged between 31 and 36, were arrested by police during the search and will face charges of importing MDMA.

They are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on June 13.

Thomson said police were yet to identify which countries the drugs were imported from, but they would be working with NZ Customs and other partners to investigate it.

The purpose of the National Organised Crime Group is to prevent, disrupt and hold people accountable to serious organised crime.

Thomson said the searches on Monday were an example of the group’s success.