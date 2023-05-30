Man was hearing voices telling him to kill his uncle, cannot be held criminally responsible

A nephew who stabbed his uncle 56 times with a kitchen knife and stomped on his head has now been found to have killed his uncle, however cannot be held criminally responsible given he was insane at the time.

James Robert Yates, 32, was charged with assault, resisting police and also murder after David Keith Yates, 65, was found dead at a property in Candia Rd, Swanson, on November 13, 2021.

He had previously been found fit to stand trial, but had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was set to stand trial on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, prosecutor Henry Steele told Justice Grant Powell the only reasonable verdict in this case was the act had been proven, but Yates could not be held criminally responsible on the grounds of insanity.

Justice Powell said he was satisfied he was insane at the time he killed his uncle.

The judge acknowledged members of the Yates family who were at court on Tuesday.

“My deepest sympathies to the Yates family.”

The court heard Yates had been suffering from schizophrenia and the condition had deteriorated in the period leading up to the stabbing.

Yates heard voices which told him to kill his uncle, Justice Powell said.

Three separate psychiatrists accepted Yates was insane at the time he killed his uncle.

Justice Powell acquitted Yates on the charges under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons Act). He also directed a further report to be undertaken for a disposition hearing.

Yates was remanded at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor previously said the police’s thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family.