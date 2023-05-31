Government hires heavyweight lawyer to investigate Community Magistrate

The Community Magistrate who threatened to put a lawyer in cells for using her cellphone in court is facing an investigation led by one of the country’s most renowned legal figures.

Stuff understands leading Auckland barrister, Michael Heron KC, has been commissioned to investigate at least one complaint relating to Community Magistrate Terence Bourke.

As well as the cellphone incident, Bourke has also been in the news after failing in his bid to challenge driving infringements for riding his motorbike in a bus lane on Auckland’s North Shore and being involved in an ongoing dispute with his neighbour.

Stuff has attempted to contact Bourke for comment on the Heron investigation.

A spokesperson from Associate Justice Minister Deborah Russell’s office confirmed Heron was investigating.

Asked what it was about, the spokesperson said the associate minister had not been given that detail and there was no timeframe.

Stuff understands at least part of the investigation will look into an earlier complaint relating to the Community Magistrate threatening to have lawyer Samira Taghavi sent to the cells after she used her cellphone in court.

Supplied Auckland lawyer Samira Taghavi.

Bourke relented after Taghavi told him she was a lawyer, but he still had Taghavi escorted out of court with a security guard who then checked her phone to make sure she had not been taking photographs.

She had not.

Taghavi complained to Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu who looked into the matter and issued an apology on Bourke’s behalf.

Taghavi told Stuff she could no longer comment on her complaint.

“I have been interviewed, but I cannot comment further because the investigation is ongoing,” Taghavi said.

“I am very grateful this matter has gone further, and they are treating it seriously because that will restore the faith amongst the defence bar, that their complaints will be taken seriously.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Michael Heron KC has represented high-profile clients like including Joseph Parker and been hired to do independent reviews into Crown entities.

Heron has undertaken several high profile inquiries since finishing his role as Solicitor General.

He investigated athlete care at Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ, following the suspected suicide of Olivia Podmore. Heron was also responsible for the inquiry into the 2010 Anzac Day Air Force helicopter crash and took part in the review of Immigration NZ’s deportation liability process following the Karel Sroubek scandal.

In response to Stuff’s questions on the Bourke inquiry, Heron said: “I’m not able to comment, these investigations are confidential.”

The Chief District Court Judge’s office also declined comment on the investigation and whether Bourke was still working as a Community Magistrate. The Ministry of Justice also declined to comment.

Community Magistrates are appointed by the Governor General, on advice of the Justice Minister. They sit in the District Court and hear cases at the lower end of the criminal offence spectrum.

They can hold defended hearings for a range of offences that don’t carry prison sentences and were brought in to lighten the load on District Court judges.