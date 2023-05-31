Former Warriors player Manu Vatuvei has been released from prison on parole

Former Warriors player Manu Vatuvei, who was jailed for importing methamphetamine, has been released from prison on parole.

Earlier this month, Stuff revealed Vatuvei had been granted parole by the Parole Board and would be returning to his old club’s wellbeing department in a volunteer capacity.

The Parole Board granted him to be released on parole on May 31 under special and standard conditions through till October 2025.

Vatuvei returned to Instagram posting a video to his story just before 8am sitting in the back of a vehicle with another person with music playing in the background. The pair shared a laugh.

READ MORE:

* Rugby league star Manu Vatuvei's downfall means there's a chance for true redemption

* Manu Vatuvei to return to Warriors' wellbeing department, set to be released from prison for importing meth

* The Detail: Manu Vatuvei – from superstar to sentenced prisoner

* Former Warriors player Manu Vatuvei sent to jail for importing methamphetamine



Last March, he was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment after admitting his part in an “unsophisticated” drug ring alongside his brother Lopini Mafi. The pair imported just over 2kg of methamphetamine.

At his sentencing, Judge Jonathan Moses accepted Vatuvei became involved in the drug ring after a sequence of unfortunate life events. Those included his marriage break up and forced retirement from professional sport.

He encouraged Vatuvei to not let his legacy be defined by the offending.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Manu Vatuvei pictured in 2008 playing for the Warriors.

Vatuvei stopped using drugs the day he was charged, his lawyer Vivienne Feyen told the Parole Board.

Vatuvei’s incarceration was an important turning point in his life as it had provided him time to step back from the pressures, move out of the spotlight and take time to think about himself, Feyen said.

He has taken significant steps in building a framework of protective factors to move forward with strong family support, she said.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed Vatuvei would be returning to the club’s wellbeing department in a casual/part-time capacity.

The position will be unpaid.

George said neither he nor the club condone Vatuvei’s offending.

“However as he and we move forward, the Warriors certainly want to be a part of his rehabilitation and further than that, hopefully use his story and his lessons to help teach and guide young men down the right path.

“Yes he’s done wrong and made mistakes, he’s paid for that. Our position now is being a part of his rehabilitation and hopefully his story can have a positive impact some of our young aspiring athletes,” George said.

The Parole Board decided Vatuvei’s special conditions include not to consume, possess or use drugs or alcohol, to reside at an approved address, not to communicate or associate with any gang members and not to associate with his brother unless prior approval from probations.

He will be seen by the Parole Board again in November for a progress hearing.

Vatuvei retired from professional rugby league in 2017, after a career spanning more than 13 years.