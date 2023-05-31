Seven arrested in burglaries on Auckland’s North Shore overnight

Seven people have been arrested following two burglaries on Auckland’s North Shore overnight

Seven people aged between 15 and 17 have been arrested following burglaries on Auckland’s North Shore overnight.

Police area commander for Waitematā East Stefan Sagar​ said the alleged offenders stole from a retail store before fleeing in two stolen cars.

The first incident was at around 3.15am, when the group are alleged to have broken into a supermarket in Long Bay, Sagar ​said.

The alleged offenders stole items from the store before fleeing.

“As our staff were in the process of responding to the area, the police Eagle helicopter sighted these vehicles on Beach Road in Torbay,” Sagar said.

“One of the vehicles was being used to force entry into the petrol station, and units were directed to this location.”

Sagar said the arrival of police disrupted the group of young offenders who then fled in one of the cars.

“This vehicle failed to stop for police, and was monitored as it travelled southbound. Spikes were successfully deployed with the vehicle coming to a stop on the Southern Motorway near Mt Wellington.”

All seven occupants, including a 17-year-old driver, were taken into custody. Those arrested were aged between 15 and 17.

Three of those will be facing charges, with the remainder being referred to Youth Aid.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will utilise all measures available to us to hold those committing this harm to account,” Sagar said.

Scene examinations at both locations continued, with the exact charges yet to be confirmed.