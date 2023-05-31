Large sum of money stolen from ATM on Christchurch street

The burglary happened on Stanmore Rd in Linwood, Christchurch, early on Sunday, May 14. (File photo)

A large sum of money was stolen from an ATM on a Christchurch street, prompting a police call for help from the public.

The burglary happened on Stanmore Rd in Linwood sometime between 4.30am and 6am on Sunday, May 14.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said they were appealing for information and sightings of a vehicle they believed could “assist in our inquiries”.

The vehicle is a light blue, four-door, 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla hatchback.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or those involved in the burglary is asked to call police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘update report’ and the file number 230514/8867.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

*CORRECTION: Police initially said the ATM was stolen. They later said the ATM was broken into and a large sum of money was stolen from it, but the ATM itself was not taken. (Amended 1.42pm, May 31, 2023)