Banker accused of serious assault wants court to keep name secret

The Auckland District Court where the investment manager appeared on Wednesday

A Kiwisaver and investment manager accused of seriously bashing his neighbour wants to keep his name secret.

The man, aged in his 40s, has denied charges of wounding with intent to injure and burglary and has elected to face a jury trial.

He appeared at the Auckland District Court today where his lawyer, Ian Brookie, said continued name suppression would be sought.

Judge John Bergseng set a date in August where his application for name suppression will be heard.

The judge also set a trial date for March next year. Eight witnesses for the police are expected to give evidence.

The man has been remanded on bail.

Stuff has talked to two people in the neighbourhood who say the accused man has been involved in a long-running dispute with neighbours.

The two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the alleged attack happened on Good Friday.

They said the injured man, aged in his 60s has been left with an injury to his eye that has required surgery.