Meth-laced cans: Manslaughter charge after man died 'innocently drinking beer'

A 40-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a seizure of beer laced with methamphetamine that potentially killed a person.

Aiden Sagala, 21, died on March 7 this year in Auckland City Hospital after “innocently drinking from a beer can”.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said unbeknown to Sagala, the beer can contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

A police investigation has been under way into Sagal’s death since then, and Baldwin advised further pathology and toxicology testing had been completed.

“His tragic death has seen numerous serious drugs charges already laid, and a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs recovered at an address in Manukau,” Baldwin said.

“Police uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.”

It was estimated the value of the drug seizure was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

Supplied Police seized beer tehy believed could contain meth, from a Manukau property.

The 40-year-old man, who is already before the court, is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Baldwin said Sagala’s family had been told of the arrest and police were continuing to support them through the process.

An investigation into the wider importation investigation by police was ongoing, Baldwin said and he could not rule out further charges being laid.