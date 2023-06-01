'Absolute tragedy': Woman sentenced after entering into suicide pact with husband

The man’s body was found on Pt Chevalier beach in February 2021.

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that some readers may find distressing

A couple of over 30 years entered into a suicide pact, and now the woman has been sentenced after she survived with a judge describing the episode as an “absolute tragedy”.

“I hope you find some peace and I hope you can find some joy in your life and in your whānau. If you can do that then something positive will eventually come out of this terrible tragedy,” an emotional Judge Stephen Bonnar said to the woman after he had sentenced her.

The man’s body was found on Pt Chevalier beach in February 4, 2021. That same day the couple’s son received the worst phone call of his life and the man’s sisters and mother continue to grieve

At the woman’s sentencing on Thursday, Judge Bonnar acknowledged all whānau members present, including the couple’s son.

“I acknowledge all of your loss, it will be apparent to you nothing I can do today can compensate for that loss. The loss you have suffered is acknowledged, and I include you [the defendant] in that.”

The judge said life is sacred and the law requires people not to encourage others to take their lives, but considered the woman was also a victim in this case.

The woman was sentenced to 18 months’ intensive supervision, which he said was not a punishment but imposed for rehabilitative purposes in the hope she will get help to move forward.

Judge Bonnar said the facts of this case made tragic reading.

Stuff/Stuff The man’s sisters continue to feel intense grief. The Pōhutukawa star in the Matariki cluster represents death. (File photo)

The pair had been in a relationship for 36 years.

The court heard the couple both had mental health issues and in the months leading up to the man’s death the pair were struggling financially after the man was unable to work and had received the news their power was to be cut off.

The man had previously tried to end his life.

The woman’s lawyer, Claire Farquhar, said the pair entered into a mutual agreement to take their own lives.

The man was the principal instigator and the woman was a willing participant.

She simply wasn’t in the position to seek assistance, the woman’s lawyer said.

The court heard the woman deeply regrets she didn’t reach out to get help.

“She realises how selfish her actions were,” Farquhar.

The couple’s son, who lives in Australia, was unable to attend his dad’s funeral because of the Covid-19 border restrictions.

“I am extremely frustrated at the choice my parents decided to make,” he said in a victim impact statement.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Stephen Bonnar hoped that one day the whānau could reconcile.

The son was supportive of his mum and wanted to ensure she would be helped.

“I really need my mum to move forward – ensure she is loved, cared for.”

In a victim impact statement, the son said his dad would want nothing but love and compassion.

The man’s sisters spoke of their intense grief having to be put aside to look out for their sister-in-law.

One sister spoke of how her world crumbled and how she blamed herself for not realising messages and phone calls were cries for help.

“Why take a father, son, brother and uncle and why did she not ask for help?”

One sister spoke about how her brother has missed out on so many family moments and milestones.

“He would have been there with the biggest smile with his camera. In each of those moments I’ve had tears, not of pride but of loss.”

All three sisters spoke of just wanting to know the truth and questioned why the woman didn’t get help for their brother.

“I will never be the same person without my brother. I pray you are at peace, beautiful boy,” one sister said.

The man’s mother said her world shattered the day she found out her only son had died.

“I am broken. I miss my boy every day... I am angry about what happened. I’m sure there was a different way,” she said.

His mother said she has been left with a painful hole in her heart and life.

Prosecutor Helen Brown recognised the difficult circumstances of the offending and the significant impact it’s had on the family.

“In particular, we will never know whether he would have taken his own life or not,” Brown said.

Brown said a sentence of intensive supervision was appropriate, due to the rehabilitative approach needed.

Brown said the sisters of the man wanted suppression to lift so they could tell his story.

Farquhar asked for permanent name suppression as the woman’s mental health was still fragile.

Judge Bonnar granted permanent name suppression to the woman.

