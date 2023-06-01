Man arrested after two people stabbed in Far North

Two people have been stabbed in Moerewa, in the Far North District.

Police were called to a property on Ngapipito Rd on Thursday afternoon, after reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, they found two people with serious injuries, police said.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged on Thursday night with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, they said.

One of the stabbing victims was in a critical condition and the other in a serious condition in Northland Base hospital.

According to St John, two helicopters were sent to the scene around 3.30pm, as well as an ambulance.

The man will appear in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday.