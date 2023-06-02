Trial date set for woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā

The woman’s case was called at the High Court in Whangārei, where she faces charges of murdering two children (file pic).

The woman accused of murdering two children in the small seaside settlement of Ruakākā has had a trial date set for March 2025.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the two children, described as “good kids”, were found dead in a home on Peter Snell Rd on May 15.

The woman, who has name suppression, had her case called at the High Court in Whangārei on Friday but issues with the technology prevented her from appearing.

Justice Paul Davison continued an interim name suppression order, preventing publication of any identifying information.

READ MORE:

* Ruakākā community still struggling to cope after death of two children

* Woman enters no plea in court over murder of two Ruakākā children

* Police took almost an hour to deploy after Ruakākā distress call



He also set an administrative hearing for July and the trial is expected to take three weeks.

The woman’s lawyer, Catherine Cull KC, said the woman had indicated she would like to represent herself but there was also potentially another lawyer who would take over the file.

Cull said police had not finished their investigation, but it was likely to be completed by July.

The woman has been remanded in custody.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

Stuff has previously revealed police took nearly an hour to send an officer to a distress call from a woman at the Ruakākā property where the two children were found dead.

Police have said they received a call from the address at 6:25am.

The officer who was eventually sent was two towns away – about a quarter of an hour’s drive at legal speed.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The police cordon on Peter Snell Rd, the day the bodies of the two children were found.

When asked by Stuff to confirm what time they actually arrived at the property, police would not answer the question.

Stuff understands the distress call from the Ruakākā address came not long before police had a shift changeover, with night staff clocking off and day staff relieving them.

Stuff also understands the delay in response time has caused significant internal concerns among police staff.

It is not clear what time the children suffered the fatal injuries.

In response to Stuff’s questions, police said their response time was part of their investigation.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Members of the forensic team at the scene in Ruakākā

The community has been rocked by the death of the children.

The hurt and grief are likely to stay for a long time, said Phil Paikea​, from family violence prevention organisation SafeMan SafeFamily, based just down the road from the house.

“Going past the house with flowers on the fence and trees is a reminder of what took place. There are questions on the minds of a lot of people, especially those who live on our streets.”

Paikea helped organise a community gathering shortly after the deaths. Attended by 200 people including local councillors, a Ministry of Education representative, and local kaumātua and kuia, it was a chance for everyone to get to know each other.

“I think the message at our get-together was ‘speak to your neighbours’. All it takes is a smile or a friendly face,” he said.

“We all play a part in making a safer community.”

Where to get help: