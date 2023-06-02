Baby had 'nothing in his eyes' after overnight assault by man

The baby was taken to Starship Hospital, where doctors did not expect him to survive. (File photo)

Graphic content warning: A Gisborne man has admitted beating a baby so badly that he was expected to die, will require lifelong care due to permanent brain injury and is expected to develop severe cerebral palsy.

The man, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Gisborne District Court this week to causing grievous bodily harm to an infant.

The offending occurred when the man and the baby boy were alone in a bedroom on the evening of December 30, 2021.

According to a summary of facts, prior to entering the room the baby was happy, alert and playful.

READ MORE:

* Young man permanently injured after being shaken as a baby

* Parents blame baby's life-threatening brain injuries on 2-year-old daughter

* Anguish as intensive care bed shortages force toddler's vital heart surgery to be cancelled four times



“It is unknown exactly what the defendant did to [the baby], and the detail of what occurred may never be known,” the summary stated.

The following morning the man emerged from the bedroom holding the baby and telling another person in the house that the infant had rolled off the bed onto the floor.

John Cowpland/Stuff The man pleaded guilty at Gisborne District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

The other person realised the baby was unwell, saying there was “nothing in his eyes” and his heart was beating rapidly.

The baby was taken to Gisborne Hospital where clinicians identified his injuries as non-accidental. Police and Oranga Tamariki were notified, and the baby was transferred to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland the same day.

The doctors at Starship’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit believed the boy’s death was imminent. They also discounted the possibility that his serious and extensive injuries had been sustained as a result of rolling off a bed.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Starship Hospital, Auckland. (File photo)

The boy had suffered a severe traumatic head injury with acute right subdural haemorrhage and brain damage, injuries to his eyes, collarbone, ribs, liver and bruising.

In early January 2022, the boy was transferred back to Gisborne Hospital as doctors at Starship had done all they could. His long-term prognosis was unknown and there remained a possibility that he would succumb to his injuries and pass away.

He has since been able to be cared for in the community, and the immediate risk of death has passed. His life expectation and level of disability are unknown given his young age. However, he has extremely severe widespread permanent brain injury.

STUFF Te Pae Oranga is designed to stop people ending up in the justice system.

He is now highly sight impaired and has regular muscle spasms. He has abnormal motor development and is likely to develop severe cerebral palsy, and may never be able to sit unsupported, crawl or walk.

He may never talk, but his hearing appears to have been retained. It is likely that he will require lifelong care due to the severe traumatic brain injury.

When the man spoke to police after the incident he denied being responsible for the injuries and maintained that the boy had rolled off the bed.

“I don’t know how they were sustained, that’s the thing I’ve been trying to go through it in my head. I have no idea how they got there,” he said.

“All of the evidence is gonna point to me no matter what, although I didn’t do it,” he said.

Despite this, he pleaded guilty this week and will be sentenced in September.