Woman dies after struggle during home invasion in Northland

A homicide investigation has been launched and inquiries are underway following the death of a woman in the Far North District of Kaikohe overnight.

Police were called to a Taraire Street property around 11.30pm on Thursday following reports of an intruder being located inside the property.

A struggle between the occupants of the house and the intruder resulted in one of the occupants being “seriously injured,” police said.

Despite efforts from emergency services, the victim died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston​, Northland CIB, said police were working to establish exactly what occurred, and had been speaking to a number of witnesses overnight to identify and locate the person who left the scene prior to their arrival.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made.”

Johnston said this was a “tragic incident”, which had shaken the community overnight.

“We know residents will be waking up this morning to this shocking news, and we want to reassure them our inquiries are well underway to locate the person responsible and hold them to account for their actions.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area overnight and saw something, or someone, which may assist us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 230602/1746.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.