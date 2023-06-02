Police officer charged with assaulting two people after fleeing driver incident

The 31-year-old officer allegedly assaulted two people in May 2022.

An Auckland police officer has been charged with assaulting two people after a fleeing driver incident that ended in Orewa last year.

The 31-year-old, whose occupation is listed as police officer in court documents seen by Stuff, faces two charges of assault relating to two separate people on May 7, 2022.

Waitematā District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray, said in a statement Stuff the officer had been charged following an “on-duty incident”.

Gray said the incident happened after a fleeing driver incident that ended near Orewa.

READ MORE:

* Police take harder line on fleeing drivers, just days after Dunedin fatality



”An investigation was conducted into the matter, and as a result a 31-year-old male officer has been charged with two counts of assault.

“He has been placed on restricted duties while court proceedings are underway,” Gray said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified, and their investigation is still underway. Police are not in a position to comment further given matters are before the court.

Earlier this week, police announced a change to their fleeing driver policy, making a return to a harder line being taken on fleeing drivers.

“It’s fair to say it’s a harder line – it’s giving greater permission to the front line to initiate a pursuit in response to serious offending,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster previously told Stuff.

“We know there’s a risk associated with police pursuits, and this policy is aiming to strike the balance between that risk to the public and the risk to the public of offenders who believe they can go on committing offences without being apprehended.

“Obviously no death is an outcome that we accept, but unfortunately we’ve seen deaths from fleeing drivers, even though police weren’t pursuing,” he said.