'Disgraceful': Thieves use crane to steal 205-year-old cannon from Auckland waterfront

The cannon was stolen hours before it was due to be moved.

A 205-year-old war cannon has been stolen from the Auckland waterfront, just hours before it was due to be relocated.

The Crimean War weapon, which had been situated at The Landing in Okahu Bay for the last 71 years was supposed to be moved by the council on June 1.

When their truck driver showed up in the afternoon to pick it up, the cannon was missing.

CCTV video from the Orakei Marina showed that a truck with crane on had shown up at 3.15am and loaded the cannon up.

The truck was blue, had a flatbed and was last seen heading off SH16 at Brigham Creed Rd and up Fred Taylor Dr.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said the fact the cannon had been stolen was a disgrace.

“Something of such historical significance taken – for what purpose?

”I am angry and disappointed that this has happened.”

The deputy mayor said the incident had been reported to the police and she hoped it was found and returned.

Simpson said she had been in touch with the Akarana​ Yacht Club and Auckland Transport to check for any video that had showed the theft.

The images they do have aren’t clear enough to identify any licence plate number, she said.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the cannon was being moved to a secure storage site, but wouldn’t disclose where that was.

The relocation was happening because of the closure of the Landing Hardstand, where it was being stored.

The spokesperson said they did not know of any reason why the cannon would be stolen, other than as a collectable item.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the theft of the decommissioned cannon.

“The cannon is very large and heavy and was gifted to New Zealand after the war in the mid-1800s and holds huge historical significance.”

According to the Ōrākei Local Board meeting minutes, the cannon was supposed to be relocated a couple of minutes down the road, to 19 Tamaki Drive.

The minutes from 17 March show the restoration was set to cost $40k, but councillors that councillors didn’t want to spend that much in the “current economic climate” as it would be “imprudent”.

Ōrākei Local Board deputy chair Sarah Powrie said the board was shocked by the news that the cannon had been taken.

“Theft of items of historical significance is disgraceful.”

The cannons arrived in Auckland in 1859, having been captured by the British Government at Sevastopol in 1857.