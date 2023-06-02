Gang member among trio charged over face kidnapping, wounding after Auckland CBD incident

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on Kitchener St.

Three people have been charged with kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a Sunday morning incident in Auckland’s CBD.

Detective inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had been investigating the incident after a victim suffered serious injuries on Kitchener St.

“As a result of his ordeal, he is facing a long road to recovery ahead of him,” Baldwin said.

The trio were arrested after police search warrants were carried out in different parts of Auckland, including an address linked to the Head Hunters motorcycle gang in Helensville.

“A 21-year-old patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang has been charged, along with two other men, aged 17 and 20,” Baldwin said.

The trio were expected to appear in the Auckland District and Youth Courts on Friday.

“Our investigation teams have worked hard to bring about today’s result, utilising a range of Police resources to safely resolve this extremely violent criminal behaviour.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result.”