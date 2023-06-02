Man facing drug and driving charges after trying to flee police on West Coast

Police expect to make further arrests as part of Operation Huhu – an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine into the West Coast.

A 53-year-old man tried to flee after being told he was under arrest as part of an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine on the West Coast.

The man was stopped by police on Thursday night and fled when he was told evidence had been collected against him during a police investigation dubbed Operation Huhu.

He was caught soon after and charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, failing to stop, escapes custody, and driving in a dangerous manner.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in the Greymouth District Court on June 14.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki police seize $140k worth of P, cash, gun and cars in raids

* Police raids net $8 million drug haul after raids in Northland and Rotorua

* More West Coast drug arrests after police raid Greymouth house



Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, of the Tasman Organised Crime Unit, said police worked hard to hold illicit drug suppliers to account.

“The nature of this type of offending causes significant harm in our communities.”

Further arrests and asset seizures were expected as part of Operation Huhu, Dye said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 105 or could make a report online, using file number 230118/6791.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.