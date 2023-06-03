Kaikohe homicide: Police release photos of clothing left behind by home invader

Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

Police have released photos of clothing belonging to the man responsible for the death of a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion in Kaikohe.

A homicide investigation was launched following reports of an intruder at a home on Taraire St at 11.41pm on Thursday.

The victim, pensioner Linda Woods​, shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female.

She was “attempting to intervene to assist her family members who were also inside the property at the time”, police said previously.

On Saturday, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston​ of the Northland Criminal Investigation Branch said police were working with urgency to gather information.

“We continue to support her family as we work to get answers for them, and to hold the offender to account.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied The man left behind his US size 13 New Balance sneakers.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to Linda's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have released photos of the offender’s US size 13, dark grey and back New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, found on the ground outside the property.

The shoes are being forensically tested, alongside a pair of shorts, which the offender lost during an altercation with the home occupants.

“[The shorts] do not have identifiable make or size details, but they are grey/faded black cut-off jean shorts, with a button fly made up of black buttons that include a ‘B’ shaped logo,” Johnston said.

“We hope these details will jog someone’s memory from the night Linda died, or encourage those who know the offender to come forward.”

The offender was described by the whānau as a Māori or Polynesian man of solid build, aged between 40 and 60 years old with dark-coloured, speckled with grey and possibly curly hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured basketball singlet with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar, over top of a short-sleeved top.

The man fled the scene barefooted and with bare legs about 11.30pm.

NZ POLICE/Supplied The offender lost his shorts during a struggle with the house’s occupants.

“We have every confidence that someone in our Kaikohe community knows this man,” Johnston said.

“We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to us.”

Anyone with information “no matter how small” is urged to speak with police by phoning 105, quoting reference number 230602/1746. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Another occupant of the home received serious injuries during a struggle with the intruder.

Despite efforts by emergency services, Woods died at the scene.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe, where Linda Woods, 71, died during a home invasion.

Neighbours told Stuff Woods, a dialysis patient, “wouldn’t hurt anyone”.

She had lived in the Kaikohe home for many years and “everybody loved her”.

Johnston previously said Woods’ whānau were absolutely devastated over her death and coming to terms with the sense of violation of someone entering their home.

“Our team’s priority is to locate the person responsible, and the community can be reassured we are treating this incident extremely seriously.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania,​ who lives in Kaikohe, said anything like this in the community was “terrible”.

“Our community is extremely tight-knit, we’re all close. Our community will be feeling it, and I’m sending love and aroha.

“I know we will come together and just want to remind everyone to be vigilant.”