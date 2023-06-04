Police 'aware' of video footage taken during attack in Kaikohe homicide victim Linda Woods' home

Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion overnight.

A cellphone video was taken inside the home of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods when she was killed, in what could be a breakthrough in the homicide investigation.

It’s understood that in a short video taken during the attack, a young woman is seen trying to defend an elderly woman, who is lying on the ground.

Police confirmed they were aware of the video, and Stuff understands detectives are working on the basis the killer is a stranger to the occupants of the home.

Woods, 71,​ shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female, including, it’s understood, her grandchildren.

Police said Woods was attempting to intervene to assist her family members when she was killed shortly before midnight on Thursday, at her Taraire St home.

Tributes have poured in for Woods, who worked at the town’s driver licencing agency. In a news report from 2010 she is described as being “an exceptionally gifted staff member who loves what she does”.

Former MP Shane Jones said of the attack: “I find it enormously sad and it brings me to the point of boiling anger.”

RICHARD EDMONDSON/Stuff Linda Woods, left, pictured in 2010. She was described as pleasant, easy-going and a gifted staff member.

He urged the community, who he said would be feeling fearful, to work with police.

Jones understood there were several mokopuna (grandchildren) in the house at the time of the incident, having talked with a wider family member.

On Saturday police released photographs of clothing the intruder left at the scene after the attack, as well as a description of his appearance.

As of last night the man, who left behind shoes and ripped shorts during the violent melee, was still being sought.

Police were confident that someone in the Kaikohe community knew the man, Northland Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston​ said.

Abigail Dougherty Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe, Northland, where a woman died after a home invasion

The offender was described by the whānau as a Māori or Polynesian man of solid build, aged between 40 and 60 with dark-coloured, grey speckled hair, and possible curls.

He was wearing a dark-coloured basketball singlet with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar, over a short-sleeved top. He left behind a pair of shoes and denim shorts with unique black buttons.

The man fled the scene barefooted and with bare legs.

“We hope these details will jog someone’s memory from the night Linda died, or encourage those who know the offender to come forward​​​​,” Johnston said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Four generations of family were in the house at the time of the incident, police said

Amid talk of vigilantism within the community, high profile victims advocate Ruth Money said the best thing to do was to let the police get on with their work, and that the community trying to solve the case could put the investigation in jeopardy.

Money said in traumatic situations the community often rushes to support whānau in the immediate aftermath – but ongoing support would be vital.

“Just being there and not leaving them alone, unless they ask for that, is what helps.”

Support ranged beyond kai and phone calls, to things like doing the weekly grocery shop or helping out with admin, Money said.

A violent break-in by a stranger is very rare, she said, however it was a reminder to be vigilant about home security.

“You shouldn’t have to – but it’s a sad reminder that we do need to be.”