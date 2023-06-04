Police believe Kaikohe homicide was a 'sexually motivated burglary'

Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

Police have revealed an odd pattern of occurrences, including clothing being disturbed and lights being interfered with, was happening before the fatal attack on Northland woman, Linda Woods.

Police said evidence has suggested the incident started as a “sexually motivated burglary”.

Early on Friday a homicide investigation was launched and inquiries were under way after the death of 71-year-old pensioner Linda Woods​ in Kaikohe, in the Far North District.

Police were called to a home in Taraire St at 11.41pm on Thursday after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

“All occupants of the home are female, and we anticipate the offender has targeted the property for this reason.”

The offender was discovered hiding in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, police said.

“During the interview process the occupants of the house have also told us of a pattern of odd occurrences at the property in the lead-up to the incident.”

Including clothing being discovered disturbed and interference with sensor lights and porch light bulbs.

An incident was also reported at the property in 2022 which involved someone reaching in through a bedroom window, police said.

“While Police do not currently have evidence that this incident was connected, it cannot be ruled out.”

Police have asked the community to remain alert, and anyone who had experienced any similar disturbances at their property, like what has been described was asked to contact police.

“We know this information is going to cause alarm to the community and we want to reassure you that our primary focus is locating this offender as soon as possible.”

RICHARD EDMONDSON/Stuff Linda Woods, left, pictured in 2010. She was described as pleasant, easy-going and a gifted staff member.

“One important task our investigators are now undertaking is to look through reports of any incidents in the area over the past year that might fit the description of the ones outlined above.”

Police were confident that someone in the Kaikohe community knew the man.

“We need you to hear this message – please, come forward, and share what you know.”

“The offender will have returned to his home late on Thursday night without his jean shorts or size US13 shoes. His behaviour may have been noticeably different after this incident.”

A pair of shoes and shorts were found outside the property.

Police earlier said Woods was attempting to intervene to assist her family members when she was killed.

She​ shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female, including, it’s understood, her grandchildren.

On Sunday, police released a still image of the man, from a video taken on a cell phone taken during the incident.

Police would not be releasing the full video.

“The video is very short and only captures the offender from behind, however from the still image you can get a good impression of the offender’s age, build and the style of his upper clothing.”

“If you recognise this man, or if you know someone who matches the description of an older man aged 40-60, with short, grey-speckled, possibly curly hair, Māori or Polynesian and with a solid build, please - we need you to speak with us.”

It’s understood that in the short video taken during the attack, a young woman is seen trying to defend an elderly woman, who is lying on the ground.