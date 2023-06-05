Police swarm south Auckland park in clampdown on illegal dirt bikers

Police have been cracking down on illegal dirt bikes for more than a year. (File photo)

Police have swarmed an area next to Ngāti Ōtara park, in an attempt to arrest a large group of dirt bikers causing havoc across the city for many months.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Stuff the activity in south Auckland is part of Operation Metallic Red, which aims to clamp down on the illegal dirt biking activity.

Police said on Friday they would be “more visible” over King’s Birthday weekend to “prevent and disrupt illegal bike riding activities”, particularly in the south Auckland area.

“On Sunday and Monday, staff assigned to Operation Metallic Red will be deployed across the district, with a focus on targeting dangerous and nuisance driving, and the riding of dirt bikes,” senior sergeant Anton Maisey said.

“Police from across Tāmaki Makaurau, and the Eagle, will be visible and monitoring any gatherings involving dirt bike riders.”

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk,” he says.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others.”

In April, a group of dirt bikers were seen chasing a single car, attempting to slash its tyres and using their helmets to dent the car’s windows.

A local told Stuff at the time that there were “50 plus” bikes, and “the car was driving down the footpath trying to escape”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police said they would be highly visible in South Auckland across King’s Birthday weekend.

Police were called, and said the driver was not hurt during the incident, but was “understandably shaken”.

Maisey has reassured the community that police don’t tolerate offending on our roads and will continue to monitor group bike rides.

“Any offending will be investigated and follow-up action taken,” Maisey said.

“Police have held riders to account in the past, and we will continue to utilise all available avenues around enforcement.”

Maisey said this could include impounding vehicles, infringements, or arrests for any driving offences.

“If you have any information on these riders, please let police know,” he said.

Police have asked that if anyone sees any “dangerous or nuisance driving” to call 111.

If you have information which may assist police, call via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.