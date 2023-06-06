The moments Taylor Jayde-Hira was killed recounted to jury

Graphic content: This story includes some details which may be upsetting

The moments in which Taylor-Jayde Hira was killed have been recounted to a jury whose job it will be to decide whether her partner murdered her.

Ranapera Taumata, 30, is on trial in the High Court at Napier for the murder of Hira, 22, who died on August 15, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning opened the trial, which is expected to run for two weeks, by telling the jury that said Hira died from unsurvivable head injuries inflicted by Taumata in the sleep out he called home on a property on Huia Street, Hastings.

Manning told the jury that Hira was the youngest child of Hauraki and Maria, and had three older brothers, and said they would hear witnesses describe her as an outgoing, bubbly, sporty and lovely young woman.

READ MORE:

* E whakapāha ana te rōpū ture whare wānanga i te ope kimi ākonga kua tomo i ngā tāne Pākehā

* Air NZ cabin crew alert police to girl they suspected had been abused

* Ranapera Taumata charged with murder of Taylor-Jade Hira



The jury would also hear that in the 18 months in lead up to her death she had formed a relationship with Taumata – her first boyfriend.

The witnesses would say Hira changed. She became withdrawn and controlled by Taumata and started displaying injuries that made her whānau become very concerned.

Stuff Ranapera Taumata at the time he was arrested. (File photo)

Hira started wearing sunglasses to hide her injuries, as well as hoodies that covered her body.

One witness would describe an incident at a car park in Hastings, where Hira came running and jumped in her car saying she was scared, with Taumata arriving a short time later.

Taumata was 26 at the time of Hira’s death. He lived in the sleepout out the back of his parent’s property, which was just a few houses away from the Hira home.

As Hira and Taumata’s relationship developed, she spent more and more time at his place.

Stuff The whanau of Taylor-Jade Hira were concerned by changes in her after she formed a relationship with Taumata. (File photo)

“The relationship declined rapidly into a very significant act of violence on the part of Mr Taumata,” Manning said.

On Sunday, August 11, four days before the assault, her parents became so concerned about Hira that her father Hauraki went down to the Taumata property to check on her. The Taumata property was fenced, but Hira eventually come out to see her father and told her that she was fine and he should go away.

Manning told the jury they would see threatening text messages that Taumata sent to Hauraki in the next days, as well as an angry message he sent to Hira.

The Hira house had four CCTV cameras fixed to its outside walls and footage from these cameras, seized quickly by police following the assault, will play a key part in the Crown case.

David Unwin/Stuff The trial is before Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

The jury will be shown footage of Taumata and Hira and two of Taumata’s relations arriving at the house in a car at 10.45pm on August 17. Taumata and Hira entered the sleepout.

At 12.20am on August 18, the pair can be seen getting in a car. They drove to McDonalds for takeaways then returned to the sleepout with their meals. Before they entered the sleep out Taumata grabbed Hira and threw her to the ground and kicking her.

Manning said the footage would show Taumata entering the sleepout and leaving Hira outside. She entered the sleepout and a minute later the footage would show Taumata dragging her forcefully outside by her hair. She then gets up and re-enters the sleepout. That was 12.49am.

“That, members of the jury is the last time Ms Hira is seen conscious,” Manning said.

Sixteen minutes later Taumata can be seen dragging an unconscious Hira out of the sleepout and throwing her on the ground.

Stuff The jury trial of Ranapera Taumata in the High Court at Napier is expected to run for two weeks. (File photo)

The Crown case was that Taumata had assaulted Hira in the sleepout, inflicting the head injuries that caused her death.

Hira lay motionless and unconscious on the ground as Taumata threw items out of the sleepout. He then stomped on her then grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the sleepout.

Manning said Crown witnesses would say the scene examination revealed patches of Hira’s blood inside the sleepout, as well as a damaged couch, a broken window, and damaged walls.

After the assault Taumata entered the house before returning to the sleepout with his mother and sister. He is seen in footage a short time later carrying Hira’s body and putting it in the back of a car, before taking her to the Hawke’s Bay Hospital emergency department.

A CT scan revealed Hira had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, broken vertebrae and showed signs of blunt force trauma all over her body. It became clear she may not live and she was flown to Wellington Hospital, where she was kept alive on a ventilator for three days. She died on August 18.

Taumata was located by police in Auckland on August 23, a day after Hira was laid to rest in Hastings.

Taumata’s lawyer Andrew Schulze told the jury that every homicide trial involved emotions and “a sense of emptiness” and he urged jurors to put aside their emotions and prejudices and to be clinical, dispassionate and objective.

Schulze said Taumata acknowledged that he had caused the manslaughter of Hira and that his actions had caused grief, loss and tragedy.

He said it was a “simple trial” because Taumata had accepted causing Hira’s death and the issue for the jury to decide was whether he had intended to kill her.

Schulze noted that Taumata had been assessed by a number of medical experts, and was known to have cognitive deficiencies that meant he was slow to process information in real time and struggled with large amounts of information and to maintain concentration for a long time.

He said Taumata had an IQ of between 64 and 72 and was on the cusp of borderline and extremely low intellectual functioning.

At the outset of the trial Justice Christine Grice told jury of four men and eight women that Taumata, who appeared in the court after jurors were empanelled, would spend the trial a separate room accompanied by a communications assistant.

This was to ensure a fair trial because he had a neuro-disability that impacted his ability to process information and to communicate, she said.

Taumata would follow the trial via audio-visual link, and would appear on a screen in the courtroom.