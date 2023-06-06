Supreme Court refuses to hear mother of police shooting victim

The mother of shooting victim Steven Wallace has had her appeal rejected by the Supreme Court. (file photo)

The mother of police shooting victim Steven Wallace has had her case rejected by the Supreme Court after she continued her decades-long fight following the death of her son.

Steven Wallace was shot in Waitara, Taranaki, over 20 years ago by Senior Constable Keith Abbott after Wallace attacked the police station and a police car with a golf club. Wallace died at the scene.

After the Crown decided not to prosecute Abbott, Wallace’s mother, Raewyn Wallace, entered a claim through the civil courts that Wallace had the right not to be deprived of life.

The previous two decades have seen Raewyn’s case progress to the High Court and the Court of Appeal after a jury acquitted Abbott on the grounds of self-defence in 2002.

However, the highest court in the country, the Supreme Court, has rejected Raewyn’s appeal of the Court of Appeal’s upholding, which found in favour of the self-defence exception and overturned a judge’s finding that awarded her more than $130,000 in costs.

In a previous decision, the High Court upheld the original decision in favour of Abbott, saying self-defence was a legal exception to the right to life, but the judge found fault with the official process after Wallace's death.

The judge said the police investigation of the death did not comply with a Bill of Rights obligation to be sufficiently independent.

MAORI TELEVISION 20 years on from the killing of Steven Wallace, his mother headed to court for the last time. MAORI TELEVISION

Raewyn progressed the case to the Court of Appeal in an attempt to appeal the High Court’s support of the self-defence exception, leading the Crown to counter-appeal on behalf of police and the Attorney-General, saying the judge’s two findings in Wallace’s favour were wrong.

However, three Court of Appeal judges made the decision to overturn the High Court’s finding in Raewyn’s favour, alongside rejecting her appeal and allowing the Crown’s.

The Court of Appeal said in the civil case Raewyn Wallace had not met the standard required to show it was more likely than not that self-defence did not apply.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Raewyn Wallace, arriving at the Wellington High Court in 2021. (file photo)

In their ruling, Justices Joe Williams, Ellen France and Sir John Kós said while they agreed the state’s obligation to investigate Wallace’s death was an important matter, they were not satisfied that the challenge to the Court of Appeal’s conclusions had “sufficient merit” for the case to go forward.

Raewyn had argued the prosecution was under-resourced causing counsel to wrongly adopt an overly narrow approach, which the Supreme Court rejected.

“We are not satisfied that there is a proper evidential basis upon which the required inferences might be considered arguable.”