Kaikohe manslaughter accused in court as whānau bury 71-year-old Linda Woods

A property on Taraire St is the subject of police activity – it’s the same street where Linda Woods died during a home invasion last week.

On Thursday night, 71-year-old Kaikohe local Linda Woods was killed during a home invasion that police say they believe was “sexually motivated”.

A 52-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in relation to the death, as well as aggravated assault and burglary on Tuesday. The man is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday.

The arrest came just hours after police swarmed a property four doors down from Woods’ home.

The whānau of 71-year-old Linda Woods will have to decide between attending the burial of their loved one and seeing the man charged with her manslaughter appear in court.

A 52-year-old man is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday, six days after Woods was killed during a home invasion that police say they believe was “sexually motivated”.

The man has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and burglary.

Across Kaikohe, Woods’ whānau are set to gather for her burial at Aperahama Church at midday, following a private ceremony at their home.

Kaikohe-Hokianga councillor John Vujcich said he hoped Wednesday would bring “closure to Linda’s family”.

“We’re a small community, and the past week has been very upsetting for all of us. A lot of people knew Linda – me included – so the whole thing has been truly tragic,” Vujcich told Stuff.

Police previously said Woods was “attempting to intervene to assist her family members who were also inside the property” when she died on June 1.

Police said they were called to the home on Taraire Street at 11.41pm after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

RICHARD EDMONDSON/Stuff Linda Woods, left, pictured in 2010, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

A “struggle” took place after a man was discovered in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, they said.

It’s understood Woods shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female.

Police said they believed this could have been why the offender targeted Woods’ home.

On Monday, police announced they had made a “significant breakthrough” in the case, after DNA from the offender had been located at the scene.

Abigail Dougherty The 52-year-old accused of Linda Woods’ manslaughter will appear at Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday.

Police said they would be going “door to door” to try and “generate as much information as we can”, as well as collecting DNA samples to find a match to the offender.

On Tuesday morning, a scene guard, detectives and forensics officers could be seen coming and going from an address just four doors down from Woods’ home.

By Tuesday afternoon, police announced that a 52-year-old man had been arrested in relation to Woods’ death.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordoned off a property just four doors down from Linda Woods’ home on Taraire St in the Far North settlement of Kaikohe after Linda Woods on Tuesday.

Although police said they weren’t seeking anyone else in relation to the death, they said they would be continuing to make inquiries over the coming days.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston thanked the community for their cooperation throughout the investigation, and said that police were “pleased” to have brought a “resolution” to Woods’ whānau.

“Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community,” Johnston said.

“We hope this arrest will bring some comfort to both Linda’s family and to the wider community in Kaikohe.”