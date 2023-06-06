Three teens in stolen car road-spiked and arrested after fleeing police

Police received a report of a Toyota being driven erratically in Napier after it had been reported stolen from Gisborne overnight. (File photo)

Three teens – aged 14, 15 and 16 – have been arrested after a fleeing driver incident across the Hawke’s Bay area.

It comes just days after police confirmed they would be using new rules to decide whether to pursue a fleeing driver in a change to a “more aggressive” policy.

The announcement came after Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed in November police would revise the policy, saying changes introduced in 2020 had seen an increase in drivers fleeing events and a decrease in the number of offenders identified.

In this case, police received a report of a Toyota being driven erratically in Napier about 7am. The car had been reported stolen from Gisborne overnight.

It was later observed in Napier, but sped away when spotted by police patrols. The vehicle was fitted with a GPS tracker.

Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Munro said police did not pursue and instead maintained a safe distance and placed staff at wider cordons.

Police revised their pursuit policy in late 2020 to put public safety first.

The vehicle was successfully spiked on a rural road heading towards Taupō.

The vehicle was driven on its tyre rims until it became undrivable and eventually stopped.

Three youths were arrested and taken into custody. No-one was injured during the incident.

Munro said police took fleeing driver incidents “very seriously”.

“In the event we do not pursue at the time due to safety concerns, we make extensive follow-up enquiries to hold those responsible to account,” he said.

“In this case, we were fortunate the vehicle had a tracking device. We are committed to keeping our community safe and we will not tolerate dangerous behaviour on our roads, antisocial behaviour, or theft.

“We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.”

All three youths are facing a variety of charges, one for breaching bail conditions.

Inquiries are under way regarding two other vehicles stolen in Gisborne at around the same time as the Toyota. One has been recovered already.

All three youths appeared in Youth Court on Tuesday.