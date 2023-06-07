'What's it going to take for him to kill you?': Friend's message to homicide victim

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died in Wellington Hospital on August 18, 2019, after being assaulted by her partner Ranapera Taumata, who is on trial for murder. (File photo)

The parents and best friend of a woman killed by her partner have described how dramatically she changed after the relationship began and her refusal to discuss the bruising that started appearing on her body.

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, was killed by her partner, Ranapera Taumata, in 2019.

Taumata, now 30, is on trial in the High Court at Napier for murder.

He has admitted killing her, but denied it was intentional.

Taylor-Jade suffered unsurvivable head injuries after Taumata assaulted her in a sleepout at his parents' property in Hastings between midnight and shortly after 1am on August 15, 2019.

Taylor-Jade did not regain consciousness after the assault and died in Wellington Hospital on August 18, 2019.

The jury trial in the High Court at Napier before Justice Christine Grice began on Tuesday and was expected to run for two weeks.

On Wednesday Taylor-Jade’s mother Maria Rukupo said her only daughter had three older brothers who adored and spoiled her.

She described her daughter as sporty and a capable netball and touch rugby player, and a “girly-girl” who loved socialising.

That changed in 2018 a few months after Taylor-Jade began a relationship with Taumata, she said.

Rukupo said her daughter spent more and more time staying with Taumata in his sleepout, and her attitude towards her parents changed.

“We’d ask her a question and she’d just snap at us. We didn’t know what we did wrong,” Rukupo said.

She said Taylor-Jade used to smile and hold her head high, but began walking with her head down and a hoodie over her head. She lost weight, appeared as if her “face had sunken in” and bruises started appearing on her eyes, arms and legs, and “she never looked us in the eyes”, Rukupo said.

She also started wearing sunglasses, even at night, to cover her bruises.

Rukupo said she tried speaking to her daughter about her concerns, but she became defensive and wouldn’t talk about it.

“She didn’t want a bar of talking about her bruises... There was something wrong with Taylor-Jade,” Rukupo said.

The last time she saw her daughter alive was the night she was assaulted. Taylor-Jade had surprised her by coming around to her home and having dinner with her and her partner, Taylor-Jade’s father Hauraki Hira. She recalled her daughter being in a good mood.

A few hours later Rukupo was woken from her sleep by “fast loud knocking on our front door”. It was Taumata’s mother Tania who said “Come. It’s not good”.

“We knew straight away it was Taylor-Jade,” she said.

Hauraki Hira told the court that his daughter changed after entering a relationship with Taumata.

The family became increasingly concerned, and he recounted an occasion a few days before she died when he drove to the Taumata’s property to check on Taylor-Jade because the family was worried about her.

He said she spoke to him briefly and dismissively, telling him she was alright and that he should go away.

Under cross-examination Hauraki said he had never witnessed his daughter having a physical altercation with Taumata, and had never seen bruises on her.

Taylor-Jade’s best friend Eden Vaerua-Apai, who also lived on Huia Street also described the change she had seen in Taylor-Jade.

She said the first few months of her relationship with Taumata were okay, but later he “started unfolding himself” and she noticed Taylor-Jade go from a healthy and happy woman to being “skinny, sad and dull”, and frequently covered in bruises.

The bruises were on her face, ribs, legs and arms and Taylor-Jade would refuse to talk about them when Vaerua-Apai raised her concerns, she said.

Asked how many times she noticed bruises on Taylor-Jade, Vaerua-Apai said “so many times I can’t remember”.

After learning of an incident where Taylor-Jade had run frightened from Taumata a few days before the assault, Vaerua-Apai sent Taylor-Jade a Facebook message, read to court, in which she urged her to leave Taumata.

“How low are you gonna let him make you go til you realise all the f...ed up shit he is putting you through!!!... Wats it gonna take? For him to fkn kill you?” she wrote.

The trial continues.