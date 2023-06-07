Two security guards who refused police entry to a nightclub to appear in court

Two security guards are arrested after they refused police to enter a nightclub in Auckland’s CBD.

Two security guards are due to appear in court after allegedly stopping police from entering an Auckland nightclub.

According to court documents seen by Stuff, the guards, aged 23 and 26, refused police entry to Face Club, a nightclub on Kitchener Street in the CBD.

The police were carrying out compliance checks under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Auckland Central’s area prevention manager inspector Dave Christoffersen said these checks at licensed premises were part of ongoing police visibility in the city.

“The message is very clear that we will hold people to account if we are prevented from carrying out this work.

“Our Beat staff were carrying out checks as part of their deployment on Saturday night, around the downtown area.

“At one venue, two guards allegedly tried to prevent Police from entering to do their duties despite numerous warnings.”

Compliance checks on licensed premises can be carried out under the Act.

“This is an essential part of our patrolling to ensure our city is safe, and the majority of licensed premises work very closely with Police to ensure the safety of their patrons,” Christoffersen said.

“Police are continuing to work with security companies to ensure that issues such as this do not occur, and that our public in the CBD remain safe.”

The pair face charges under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act and are due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.