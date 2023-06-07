Desert Rd homicide: Ricky Wang's apartment found dirty, empty and with traces of meth

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

A month after Ricky Wang went missing, his inner-city apartment was found dirty, empty and later, traces of methamphetamine were discovered by his property manager who was concerned the rent wasn’t being paid.

Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang was allegedly stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu in August 2017, his remains wouldn’t be found until 2020 buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

In opening the case to the jury, prosecutor Matthew Nathan said after separating from his wife, Wang began associating with Jian Qi Zhao, also known as Brother Six, who was the head of a drug syndicate.

But Wang made a “fatal mistake” and went against Zhao and there was a plan to kill, Nathan said.

READ MORE:

* Desert Rd homicide: Man who allegedly stabbed Ricky Wang to death on trial

* Desert Rd homicide: Man who helped hide body now sentenced for murder

* Desert Rd case: Man who helped get rid of body gets home detention

* Desert Rd case: Man who led police to Ricky Wang's body in shallow grave jailed



Brother Six ordered the murder which he has since admitted and been sentenced for.

The Crown’s case is that Gu was the one who stabbed Wang to death in a rented house in Massey.

David White/Stuff Zhicheng Gu denies stabbing Ricky Wang to death.

But his lawyer, Julie-Anne Kincade KC submitted Gu wasn’t even there, but had helped transport Wang’s body down to the Desert Rd.

On Wednesday, property manager Cherie Lamb told the court Wang rented a Symonds St apartment in February 2017 and there had been no issues with the tenancy until September when the rent stopped being paid.

“This indicated something might be missing, gone or absconded,” Lamb said.

She called Wang, no answer, so sent an email advising him they would be carrying out a routine inspection in 48 hours.

When she arrived 48 hours later, the locks had been changed.

Lamb sent another email to Wang advising she would be returning with a locksmith.

Once gaining entry to the apartment she noticed it was dirty and needed a clean. There were still a lot of items in the fridge and cupboards.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s remains were exhumed in 2020.

Lamb would later notice paint cans and the carpet was a different colour.

Parts had been repainted and re-carpeted, Lamb said.

The owners’ of the apartment were upset about the condition of the property so decided to take it back, Lamb said.

They would later discover traces of methamphetamine there.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gu’s former girlfriend Di (Alice) Tian told the court in June 2017 he asked her to take out a tenancy agreement for a house in Massey.

The agreement was in her name, and he would transfer the $770 in weekly rent to her before she would pay it.

They didn’t move into the property until the September, Tian said.

The Crown’s case is Wang was stabbed to death by Gu in that Massey house after being lured there by Zhao.

Before they moved in, Gu wanted to get the home commercially cleaned, Tian said.

Gu also registered a Lexus car under Tian’s name.

Tian also recalled Gu organising for floorboards to be replaced.

At a dinner with Gu, he allegedly told Tian he didn’t trust Yanlong (Tony) Piao who was also a member of the drug syndicate.

“He (Gu) said he doesn’t like that person. That person is not reliable,” Tian said.

Piao is the man who sparked the homicide investigation. After being jailed for drug offending, he told police about Wang’s murder and eventually was able to lead them to his body.

Piao was part of the cleanup crew. He later admitted being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder after he drove the body to the Desert Rd and helped bury it.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.