Teen who had murder conviction quashed admits manslaughter

Daymian Donner, brother of victim Kelly Donner, speaks outside the High Court in Napier in November 2018.

A teenager who had his murder conviction quashed on the grounds the jury had been deprived of crucial information about his cognitive abilities has admitted a charge of manslaughter.

Hanara Hanara, now 19, was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018. He was on bail at the time while facing a charge of injuring with intent.

Donner, a father of two, was stabbed four times – twice to the neck, once to the shoulder and once to the chest by Hanara in an enclosed area behind the Flax bar and eatery.

Hanara and five friends hoped to find alcohol behind a tavern and came across Donner looking for cigarette butts.

A disagreement became a melee that spilled onto a well-lit area with security camera coverage.

A jury found Hanara guilty of murder after a trial before Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Napier in November 2018 and he was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

John Cowpland/Stuff Haami Hanara, 14, at his sentencing for murder in the High Court at Napier in 2018. (File photo)

Hanara appealed his conviction in the Court of Appeal last year on the grounds that he had been unfit to stand trial and the jury hadn’t been informed of Haami’s mental impairment and the likely effect that impairment would have when he gave evidence.

Prior to Hanara’s trial all parties acknowledged that he had several mental impairments, namely foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and intellectual disability. But experts believed that if he received appropriate medication and support, particularly from a communication assistant, then he would be fit to stand trial.

However, the jury was not provided any information to assist it in understanding Hanara’s cognitive difficulties.

SUPPLIED Kelly Donner, 40, was killed by Hanara on March 4, 2018. (File photo)

When Hanara chose to give evidence towards the end of his trial his explanation of what happened departed in a major way from his brief of evidence and his lawyer’s opening address. Hanara told the jury he didn’t stab Donner and that he could not remember a lot of the events that occurred when Donner was killed.

The defence case had been that Hanara accepted stabbing Donner but had not intended to murder him.

The Court of Appeal received a number of reports by psychologists and psychiatrists.

In a ruling made in September last year the Court found there “is a real possibility Haami’s significant change in his account of Mr Donner’s death was caused by his inability to remember what actually occurred, or even to remember his brief of evidence or his lawyer’s opening address to the jury” and this was consistent with expert opinion that Hanara’s FASD limited his ability to comprehend information and that he quickly forgot important details, and may have failed to comprehend many crucial questions that were asked of him.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The site of Kelly Donner's death, behind the Flax bar and eatery in Flaxmere. (File photo)

The Court found that although Hanara lacked the capacity to give evidence, that did not mean he was unfit to stand trial.

But the fact that the jury had been deprived of crucial information about Hanara’s cognitive abilities and the opportunity to consider whether the correct verdict was one of manslaughter.

The Court allowed the appeal, quashed Hanara’s conviction and ordered a retrial. He was granted bail and interim name suppression.

Hanara elected to plead guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

He entered his plea last month and was sentenced by Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier on Wednesday.

David Unwin/Stuff Justice Christine Grice sentenced Haami Hanara in the High Court at Napier on Wednesday. (File photo)

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning acknowledged the length of time Hanara had been in custody and that it would exceed any sentence he was given, but stressed the need for a sentence that provided denunciation and deterrence.

He said CCTV video showed Hanara with a knife in his hand waiting in shadows as his friends charged Donner, then stabbing him four times as he was retreating, and “that combination separated it from other cases and justified a starting point of 8 years imprisonment”.

Hanara’s lawyer Ron Mansfield said Hanara had spent a considerable time in custody “and I think we’re all concerned about how this 14-year-old, now 19-year-old, is going to find coming back into the community, and that’s why we all need to ensure he is supported as much as he can be supported”.

He said Hanara’s offending wasn’t sinister, but was “a 14-year-old who had a knife, confronted by a much older man in the middle of a silly melee between this man and these young people”

dan browne/Stuff Witerangi Hanara, Haami’s father, accompanied him to court for sentencing. (File photo)

He said Hanara made the “childish decision to use the knife in the way he did”, and said the starting point should be six years imprisonment.

“There’s a lot of good in this young man. He did a very silly thing, made a very silly decision in the heat of the moment... but he’s a rather naive, well-intended and likeable young man,” he said.

Justice Grice said Donner had been a much-loved member of an extended whānau, and his senseless killing had a deep impact on them.

She acknowledged Hanara had been severely disadvantaged as a child, which had been marked by neglect, the presence of gangs, criminal offending, and alcohol and drug abuse.

She noted his untreated neuro disability and foetal alcohol disorder.

She said his offending had been impulsive and reckless but was serious and involved a level of intent that made it more serous in cases involving a single stab wound.

She decided on a starting point of seven and a half years' imprisonment, then reduced it for various factors, including his guilty plea, youth, background, remorse and disabilities.

The end sentence was one of two years, seven and a half months' imprisonment.

Because he had already served some five years imprisonment already he was granted immediate release with standard and special conditions for six months.