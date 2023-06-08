Jury shown CCTV footage of man carrying his dying victim Taylor-Jade Hira

Ranapera Taumata is on trial for murder in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

Graphic content: This story includes some details which may be upsetting

Grainy CCTV footage of a man carrying a woman dying from the injuries he inflicted has been shown to a jury in a murder trial in Napier.

The black and white footage shows Ranapera Taumata carrying the limp body of his partner Taylor-Jade Hira from a sleepout to a car on a Hastings street at 1.43am on August 15, 2019.

The footage, which comes from one of four cameras on the Taumata property, was seized by police following the assault and is central to the Crown case against Taumata.

Taumata, now 30, has admitted killing Taylor-Jade but denied it was intentional.

Taylor-Jade suffered unsurvivable head injuries after Taumata assaulted her in the sleepout at his parents' property.

SUPPLIED Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died in Wellington Hospital on August 18, 2019. (File photo)

Taylor-Jade did not regain consciousness after the assault and died in Wellington Hospital three days later.

The High Court jury trial, before Justice Christine Grice, began on Tuesday and was expected to run for two weeks.

On Thursday, the jury was shown the footage during the evidence given by Taumata’s sister Alana, who was living in the house and recalled Taumata rushing from the sleepout and saying, “sis come quick. I think something’s wrong with Taylor”.

The CCTV footage showed this occurred at 1.16am.

Stuff Taylor-Jade Hira had been in a relationship with Taumata for about 18 months when he killed her. (File photo)

Alana said she went to the sleepout with her brother and found Taylor-Jade lying on her back on his bed.

She said Taylor-Jade was unconscious, was making a “grunting noise”, felt cold, was clenching her teeth, and her eyes “were kind of rolling back”.

“I said what the f*** happened? He said he didn’t know,” Alana told the court.

She recalled Taumata holding Taylor-Jade’s hand and saying “please squeeze my hand... I’m sorry... we need to get help”.

David Unwin/Stuff The trial is before Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

Over the next 27 minutes the footage showed Alana, Taumata, and their mother Tania Ratima-McCullough, who also lived at the house, walking between the sleepout, the house and cars parked out the front of the house.

Alana told the court she was “freaking out” and Taumata was “panicking”. They discussed calling for an ambulance but decided instead to put Taylor-Jade in a car and drive her the short distance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

At 1.39am, Taumata can be seen carrying Taylor-Jade past the house. When that footage was shown in court Alana began crying, and said “I’m so sorry”.

Taumata carried Taylor-Jade to a car parked on the street and put her in the back seat, before getting in the car beside her. Alana then drove to the hospital’s emergency department.

The jury was shown footage of Taumata removing Taylor-Jade from the car and carrying her through sliding doors before arriving at the emergency department.

The trial continues.