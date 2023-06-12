Private investigators frustrated with police response to alleged commercial theft

An experienced private investigator says police have taken days to respond to evidence his firm collected about a commercial theft.

Private investigators on a warehouse stake-out said they watched as a client’s employee stole thousands of dollars of power tools – but despite calls to the police as the crime was unfolding, said police did not respond.

">Toresen said his team tracked the tools to a car park and watched as someone was handed cash before the tools were moved to a garage.

Toresen provided police with a full investigation report that included surveillance photos, electronic tracking data of the stolen tools and admissions from a company employee as well as the buyer.

But six days after filing his online complaint, Toresen said he’s yet to hear anything from police.

“I understand the pressures [the police] are under, the staffing pressures, the ram raids, the violent crime and the domestic assaults – but what does this mean, that companies have to start policing themselves?” Toresen said.

Supplied Daniel Toresen, managing director of The Investigators.

Stuff asked police for comment, including whether staff were to be deployed, only for that not to happen.

A statement from police did not address those questions. Instead, a spokesperson said police were making inquiries and the matter was being treated seriously.

“We are committed to bringing a resolution to those impacted by this type of offending,” the statements said.

Toresen has worked hundreds of cases as a private investigator over the past 30 years and said he has a lot of respect for the police – but their response last Saturday was not good enough.

The job started two weeks ago when his company, The Investigators, were hired by a business to investigate missing stock. Stuff agreed not to identify the business involved as the alleged victim of the crime.

“We knew stuff was going missing from the warehouse, but we didn’t know who was doing it,” Toresen said.

When Toresen’s team noticed a pallet of power tools had been “put in a weird place” they decided to hide a tracker inside one of the boxes.

And on Saturday, that tracker started to move.

One of Toresen’s team, a former police senior sergeant with 25 years of experience, watched as the pallet was loaded onto a truck and driven to a McDonald’s car park.

Toresen said one of his client’s employees was seen receiving cash from the buyer before the tools were moved to the receiver’s garage.

Toresen said his investigator called police and was initially told two cars would be sent.

Three hours later, the investigator called police back. Toresen said at the point, his investigator was told police would not be responding and to file a complaint instead.

He said the investigator was told by police not to approach the alleged offenders, but did.

“He walked down the driveway and said: ‘Give us all our s... back’.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police said they are "committed to bringing a resolution to those impacted by this type of offending”.

Toresen said the receiver cooperated when approached and allowed the investigator to search a garage.

“He admitted he knew the stuff was stolen. He was actually waiting for someone to say it was stolen.”

The investigator has also interviewed the employee of his client involved. Toresen said that employee also admitted their role.

Toresen said his client estimates they’d had between $200,000 and $250,000 worth of tools stolen. He said his investigation had managed to recover about $100,000 of that loss.

Toresen’s team also found empty boxes in the receiver’s garage and the receiver’s and employee’s admissions corroborated the numbers.

Since the operation, Toresen’s team had filed an online police report, together with their investigation file, photos of money changing hands, the pallet tracking data and interviews with the suspects.

Toresen said his client was “disappointed” at the police’s lack of action but was also grateful to have recovered some of their property.

“This is in the wheelhouse of the police,” Toresen says. “We shouldn’t have to recover stolen property – that’s the police’s job.”

The company whose tools were allegedly stolen did not want to comment.