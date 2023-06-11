Police warn of fake text scam

Police are warning about a new text scam, this time one that appears to come from them.

A new text scam is circulating that includes fake links to the police official website.

According to police, the scam involves a text message that tries to get the receiver to click on a link that looks similar to the official NZ Police site, but it is not real.

“This is a scam and anyone who receives it should not respond under any circumstances,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“Please remember police will never contact you out of the blue by TXT for any enforcement reason with an embedded link.”

Last week, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) confirmed they’d received 10,000 reports on a NZTA toll phishing scam that had been circulating in New Zealand since late 2022.

It presents itself as a genuine SMS text messages from legitimate organisations such as Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency, NZ Post, Inland Revenue, and numerous New Zealand-based banks.

In the message is a link which leads to a fake website where people were asked to enter information including internet banking login details, credit card details, driver licence and other personal details.

It also includes gambling and prize scams.

DIA deputy director John Michael said Kiwis were losing entire life savings to the scam, more than $10,000 in some cases.

Anyone who receives a scam text message is asked to report it to the Department of Internal Affairs TXT scams. Such messages can be forwarded to free code 7726.

Advice for dealing with scams