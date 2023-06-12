Man hospitalised after being shot at property in Manukau, Auckland

The incident happened on Jack Conway Drive in Manukau.

A man has been hospitalised after being shot at a property in South Auckland on Sunday night.

Police are investigating after the man was shot on Jack Conway Ave in Manukau.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene shortly after 6pm to “reports of a possible shooting”.

When officers arrived they weren’t able to find any of the people involved in the incident.

Shortly after 7.30pm, police found the man who had been shot and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“There is currently no evidence to suggest that this is linked to the shootings in Ōtara earlier in the weekend,” the spokesperson said.

“Police have identified those involved in this incident and inquiries are currently ongoing.”