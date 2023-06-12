'Treasure trove' of stolen tools found in Massey

Stolen tools, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a weapon were found in a Massey address on Sunday

A ‘treasure trove’ of stolen tools, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a weapon were found in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Sunday.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, will appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday facing charges of burglary.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says the tools were originally stolen from a Grey Lynn address on June 7.

Robertson says it was a fantastic outcome and the tools have since been returned to their rightful owners.

This comes after Northland police found an “Aladdin’s Cave” of stolen items during a search in Whangārei in April.

About $200,000 worth of items were seized, including methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles, a stolen Mercedes-Benz sedan, a stolen Hino flat deck commercial truck, a stolen excavator and two stolen jet skis.