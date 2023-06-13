List of Taylor-Jade Hira's injuries takes over 7 minutes to read to murder trial jury

Taylor-Jade Hira was 22 when she died in Wellington Hospital on August 18 from injuries she had suffered in an assault in Hastings on August 15. (File photo)

Graphic content: This story includes some details which may be upsetting

It took a Crown prosecutor a little over seven minutes to read the list of injuries that covered the body of Taylor-Jade Hira.

The list, contained within Hira’s post-mortem, was read by Steve Manning on Tuesday as the Crown’s final piece of evidence in the murder trial of Ranapera Taumata.

Taumata, 30, has admitted killing Hira, 22, in an assault on August 15, 2019, but denies that he knew the assault was likely to kill her.

There were more than 50 cuts, bruises, abrasions and fractures on Hira’s 55kg, 171cm-tall frame, running from her forehead to ankles, and including the unsurvivable damage to her brain caused by blunt force trauma inflicted by Taumata.

Also read as evidence on Tuesday were the facts of Taumata’s intellectual disability, as agreed by the Crown and his defence lawyers.

Taumata had been assessed by a psychologist and two psychiatrists in 2021 and 2022.

Stuff A description of Ranapera Taumata’s intellectual disability has been provided to the jury (File photo)

They assessed him as having an IQ of about 67, meaning he was at the “extremely low” level of intellectual functioning and within the lowest 2.5% of the population.

The jury was told that his low intellectual functioning meant he was “slow to process information in real time” and had limited communication skills and poor verbal ability.

“A person with these difficulties can appear to others to be functioning at a reasonable level in a day-to-day life. This is because a person can learn how to ‘mask’ their difficulties by avoiding tasks or situations that can expose their limitations,” the agreed facts stated.

It also said that a person with intellectual disabilities could have problems exercising judgment, particularly when obtaining and analysing facts, and “can be inclined to place a strong emphasis on their immediate needs and self-protection, similar to children”.

David Unwin/Stuff Taumata’s trial is before Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

People with intellectual disabilities also may have a low tolerance for frustration or provocation, and “may react to a difficult or stressful situation in a manner that lacks the same kind of assessment and thinking that people without an intellectual disability are capable of,” it said.

However, the facts concluded that Taumata’s intellectual disability “does not impact on his cognitive ability to make assessments about whether something is right or wrong or to understand the nature of his actions”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury heard from Taumata’s mother Tania Allen (also known as Tania Ratima-McCullough), who said her son had developed slowly compared to her other children.

He struggled with speech and walking at a young age, had started primary school late, and had been assessed as having ADHD and hearing and speech impairments, she said.

She said Taumata had only spent four months at Flaxmere High School before the principal called her in to the school and suggested he be removed and placed in alternative education for students with serious learning problems.

The trial is before Justice Christine Grice in the High Court at Napier. It is expected to finish this week.

Taumata has spent the trial in a separate room and has been accompanied by a communications assistant. Justice Grice told the jurors that these steps were necessary to ensure a fair trial because Taumata had a neuro-disability that impacted his ability to process information and to communicate, she said.

Taumata has followed the trial via audio-visual link, and has appeared on a screen in the courtroom.