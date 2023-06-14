New photos show 205-year-old war cannon disappearing down Auckland waterfront

New pictures show the 205-year-old Crimean War Cannon disappearing after it was stolen, just hours before its planned relocation.

New photos show a 205-year-old Crimean War cannon disappearing down Auckland’s waterfront on the back of a truck, as the hunt for the historic piece continues almost two weeks on.

The weapon, which had been situated at The Landing in Okahu Bay for the last 71 years, was supposed to be moved by the council on June 1.

When their truck driver showed up in the afternoon to pick it up, the cannon was missing.

Images given to Stuff show the cannon sitting on the back of a flatbed truck, having been lifted onto it by a small crane.

READ MORE:

* 'Disgraceful': Thieves use crane to steal 205-year-old cannon from Auckland waterfront

* Crane frees truck stuck on narrow Wellington road

* Officials warn of big clean-up following Auckland floods



The blue truck was spotted heading down Auckland’s waterfront, moving the cannon away from its old home at Okahu Bay.

A blue tarp covers the historic weapon.

Both Auckland Council and the police said there were no updates on finding the cannon.

CCTV video from the Ōrākei Marina showed that a truck with a crane on it had shown up at 3.15am and loaded the cannon up.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A blue tarp covered the cannon as it sped down Auckland’s waterfront on the back of a truck

An Auckland Council spokesperson said they had planned to relocate the piece later that day and move it to a secure storage site, but wouldn’t disclose where that was.

The relocation was happening because of the closure of the Landing Hardstand, where it was being stored.

The spokesperson said they did not know of any reason why the cannon would be stolen, other than as a collectable item.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson previously said the fact the cannon had been stolen was a disgrace.

STUFF A quest to rectify soldier's unmarked grave after Crimean War medal find

“Something of such historical significance taken – for what purpose?

”I am angry and disappointed that this has happened.”

A police spokesperson said they were investigating the theft of the decommissioned cannon.

“The cannon is very large and heavy and was gifted to New Zealand after the war in the mid-1800s and holds huge historical significance.”

Council minutes from March 17, show the restoration was set to cost $40k, but councillors didn’t want to spend that much in the “current economic climate” as it would be “imprudent”.

The cannon arrived in Auckland in 1859, having been captured by the British Government at Sevastopol in 1857.