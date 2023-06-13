Woman charged over crash which killed young lawyer near Auckland court

A woman has been charged with careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing the death of lawyer Telise Martin near the North Shore District Court in April. (File photo)

A woman has been charged in relation to the death of a young Auckland lawyer who died in a crash, metres from the court where she worked.

A 62-year-old woman is facing a charge of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing the death of 31-year-old Telise Martin on April 18.

Under the Land Transport Act, the maximum penalty for the charge is a fine of $4500 or three months imprisonment.

On Tuesday, the woman was granted interim name suppression at the North Shore District Court on Corinthian Drive in Albany, the same road where the crash took place.

She will next appear on June 27.

Martin, described by her Martelli McKegg colleagues as “one of the brightest stars in the law profession for her generation”, was on her way to the courthouse when the crash took place, minutes before she was due in court.

Supplied/Martelli McKegg Lawyer Telise Martin died in a crash on Corinthian Drive in Albany on 18 April, 2023.

In a letter on the law firm’s website, Jacque Lethbridge said Martin, who hailed from the Far North settlement of Mangōnui, had an enthusiasm for life which “spilled over into her practice as a lawyer”.

“Telise was full of heart and courage and greatly admired by all of her colleagues for the passion and skill she brought to the litigation she undertook.”

Martin practice in law for eight years, specialising in trust, estate and relationship property law, and “had every hallmark of a leader”.

“More importantly, Telise was a great person - the light shone out of her with great radiance and touched everyone she came across. Her rays of sunshine will be greatly missed by us all,” Lethbridge said.