Meth-laced beer: Trial date set for duo charged in connection to death of Aiden Sagala

A 40-year-old man will go to trial on a charge of manslaughter after a seizure of beer laced with methamphetamine potentially killed a young person.

Aiden Sagala​, 21, died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after “innocently drinking from a beer can”.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin previously said unbeknown to Sagala, the beer contained high-purity liquid methamphetamine.

The 40-year-old and 31-year-old face a raft of serious drugs charge including possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged members of Sagala’s whānau who were present at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old’s lawyer, Emma Priest, confirmed not guilty pleas had been previously entered on the manslaughter and drugs charges.

Supplied The beer was seized from a Manukau property.

Fletcher Pilditch KC, acting on behalf of the 31-year-old, asked for not guilty pleas to be deemed in relation to the drugs charges his client faces.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial down for October 2024.

The judge also set down a name suppression hearing for July.

Prosecutor Matthew Nathan said name suppression would be opposed by the Crown.

The 31-year-old was remanded in custody while the 40-year-old remanded on bail.

A police investigation had been under way into Sagala’s death and Baldwin previously said further pathology and toxicology testing had been completed.

“Police uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.”

It was estimated the value of the drug seizure was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Baldwin said.

An investigation into the wider importation investigation by police was ongoing, Baldwin said and he could not rule out further charges being laid.