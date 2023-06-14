Jury takes two hours to find man guilty of murdering Taylor-Jade Hira

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died in Wellington Hospital on August 18, 2019 from injuries she had suffered in an assault in Hastings three days earlier. (File photo)

Ranapera Taumata has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend of 18 months, Taylor-Jade Hira.

The jury that spent the past week hearing his murder trial in the High Court at Napier took a little over two hours to reach their verdict, which was delivered at 6.55pm on Wednesday.

The jury had to decide whether Taumata, 30, could have known when he assaulted Hira, 22, that he might kill her.

Jurors also had to consider whether Taumata’s extremely low intellect might have a bearing on his ability to assess the possible consequences of his actions.

Taumata assaulted Hira around 1am on August 15, 2019. The assault occurred in the sleep out that he called home on his parents property on Huia Street, Hastings.

SUPPLIED Ranapera Taumata, now 30, was 26 when he killed Hira. (File photo)

Hira was taken to hospital by Taumata, his sister and mother, but never regained consciousness. She died on August 18.

At the trial’s start Taumata admitted he had killed Hira, but denied it was intentional.

A post-mortem found more than 50 cuts, bruises, abrasions and fractures on her 55kg, 171cm-tall frame, running from her forehead to ankles, and including the unsurvivable damage to her brain caused by blunt force trauma inflicted by Taumata.

In his closing address Crown prosecutor Steve Manning said Hira was killed in “a sustained attack” that involved blows to many parts of her body and head, and continued after she was rendered unconscious.

He said the Crown didn’t have to prove Taumata had intended to kill Hira. It just had to prove that he “took a conscious risk that what he was doing could cause, or was likely to cause her death”.

Stuff Hira was the youngest child of Hauraki and Maria, and had three older brothers. She was described as an outgoing, bubbly, sporty and lovely young woman. (File photo)

Manning said “no amount of low IQ in a case such as this is going to detract from the reality” that when you kick or punch someone forcefully in the head over 20 minutes you must know that death was a likely outcome.

He noted Taumata’s controlling behaviour over the course of the pair’s relationship and said “we’re not talking about someone who in the heat of an argument loses it, snaps, and reacts with a punch”.

“We’re talking about something far more serious,” Manning said.

Taumata’s lawyer Andrew Schulze told the jury the trial was all about intention, and they needed to understand what was going on in Taumata’s mind at the time he killed Hira.

“Your collective common sense is not his... You have the ability to apply common sense on a day-to-day basis. That assumption doesn’t apply to Mr Taumata,” Schulze said.

He urged the jurors to put themselves in Taumata’s shoes, noting that he had an IQ of just 67.

“He simply doesn’t have, if you like, the same hardware – to use a computer analogy - that you would expect of the average member of the community,” Schulze said.

He said the Crown could not show that Taumata knew his actions were likely to cause Hira’s death at the time of the incident, and contrary to the Crown’s contention that Hira had been the victim of a sustained attack, it may have happened very quickly.

Taumata was also on trial for assault with the intent to injure. The jury found him guilty on this charge.

His defence did not call any evidence.

He will be sentenced in August.