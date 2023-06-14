Helicopter pilot spots stolen car while out on patrol

Aviation noise, especially a circling helicopter, is almost custom-designed to wake us up.

A helicopter pilot was able to spot a stolen vehicle while out on patrol in Auckland on Tuesday, according to a police statement.

The “Eagle” chopper was flying above Mt Eden at 2.19pm when officers noticed a car with stolen plates in the area.

Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson said it had been stolen from the North Shore earlier this year.

However, the driver of the car realised they were being watched, and a chase ensued, Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson said.

“At one point the driver tried to evade the helicopter at a carpark on Dominion Road.

“Unfortunately for him, Eagle had already directed frontline staff to the area, who located the man on foot as he tried to leave the car park.”

A 34-year-old man was then arrested. Police said that he already had several warrants for his arrest for alleged dishonesty and burglary offences.

The man is also now facing charges for “receiving stolen property”, and driving while disqualified, Robertson said.

The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday.