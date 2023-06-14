Desert Rd homicide: Henchman who led police to body gives evidence

Yanlong Piao at his sentencing in 2021.

From an early morning text to meet the head of a drug syndicate at an Auckland hotel, to finding the bloodied body of his friend in a Massey house, is how one man became involved in the cover-up of a murder.

That man, Yanlong (Tony) Piao, told police years later about the killing and returned to the High Court to give evidence – against the man who allegedly stabbed Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang.

Wang was allegedly stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu​ in August 2017, his remains wouldn’t be found until 2020, buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

The Crown’s case is that the head of a drug syndicate, Jian Qi Zhao (Brother Six)​, ordered Gu to murder Wang at a rented Massey house. Gu denies stabbing Wang.

Piao was one of Zhao’s henchmen who helped clean up the murder scene and transport Wang’s body down to the Desert Rd.

In 2019, after he’d been sentenced for drug offending, Piao contacted a detective and told him about the murder.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

On Wednesday, Piao returned to the High Court after previously being sentenced for his part in being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder.

He loaned Wang $300,000 who promised it would be repaid within two weeks. It wasn’t.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jian Qi Zhao pleaded guilty to murder while Zhicheng Gu has pleaded not guilty. (Composite image)

In 2017 Piao was declared bankrupt and had to sell his tile business, but was able to buy a massage club. He became known to Brother Six as Brothel Boss.

It was through this business he met some of Wang’s associates. Wang was cooking ephedrine and methamphetamine at the time.

These men were Brother Six, Gu and Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu.

Piao told the court Brother Six was the head of a drug syndicate, Gu was head of the kitchen – in charge of cooking methamphetamine and Yu was head of marketing – selling the drugs to gangs.

in 2017, Brother Six told Piao that Wang had stolen $600,000 worth of product from the syndicate.

At around 2am on August 20, Piao received a message from Brother Six asking to meet him immediately at the Crowne Plaza.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where Ricky Wang was stabbed to death before his body was transported down to the Desert Rd.

Once inside a room, Brother Six pulled out a pistol with a long silencer, placing it on a coffee table pointing at Piao, he said.

Inside the room, Brother Six told Piao they’d “got rid” of Wang.

“I was very shocked... I didn’t think it meant killed,” Piao said.

“Ricky tried to take his (Brother Six’s) place in Auckland to be the biggest supplier of ephedrine,” Piao said.

Brother Six and Piao then drove to the Massey home where Wang had been killed and saw the blood-covered body lying on plastic in the kitchen.

“I was very shocked, I never seen a corpse in my whole life.”

Brother Six led him to a bedroom where Gu and Yu were sleeping.

Later that day, after acquiring a van, Piao helped clean up the murder scene with Gu.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s body was found buried off the Desert Rd.

As the pair continued with the cleanup, Gu began telling Piao more about the murder plan and even showed him the knife.

Gu allegedly told Piao that Wang was laughing and thinking it was a joke as he was tied to a chair.

He then allegedly told Piao he was the one who stabbed Wang while Yu held him.

Prosecutor Matthew Nathan asked Piao why he didn’t initially tell police Yu was present at the murder scene.

“I was scared, Gordon can speak very, very good English....He’d always deal with the gang members and anything he want[ed] to do just a phone call away,” Piao said.

Yu was originally sentenced for being an accessory after the fact of the murder, but he has since admitted a charge of murder.

Piao told Nathan he was too scared to leave the home and Brother Six later threatened to kill his family if he betrayed him.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.