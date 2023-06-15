Second arrest after murder victim's torso found in car

Richard Leman was last seen alive in Rangiora on the evening of April 11.

Some readers may find this story distressing.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of Richard Leman, who was allegedly murdered, dismembered and his torso hidden in the boot of a car, in Rangiora.

Leman, 41, was last seen alive in the North Canterbury town on the evening of April 11.

Six days later, his body was discovered in the boot of his white Nissan Fuga, which was parked in the garage of a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets.

The woman was arrested last night and will appear in the Nelson District Court today, charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

This is the second arrest in relation to Leman’s death.

A 46-year-old man, whose name is suppressed, was arrested at a Rangiora property on Saturday morning and charged with murdering Richard Leman earlier in the month.

At the time police said they believed others were involved in the killing.

On Monday, suspicious fire – at a Rangiora house linked to the homicide investigation into the alleged murder of Richard Leman – was confirmed as arson.

The property in Southbrook St was searched by police last month following the death of Leman, whose torso was found in the boot of his car in the garage of a derelict property in the North Canterbury town in April.

CHRIS SKELTON/THE PRESS Police search a house on Southbrook St in Rangiora as part of the investigation into the death of Richard Leman. Leman's body was found inside his White Nissan Fuga in April 2023.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police and Fire Investigators were at a suspicious house fire on the corner of South Belt and Southbrook Rd in Rangiora on Monday. The house was previously searched as part of the homicide investigation into Richard Leman.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) sent two crews to the fire on the corner of Southbrook Rd and South Belt just before 2am, shift manager Blair Walklin said. They found a small fire, which was put out without any issues.