Ōpōtiki gang boss Steven Taiatini was run down by 4X4, police reveal

Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members gathered in Ōpōtiki for the funeral of slain Barbarians boss Steven Taiatini.

Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini died after he was run down in the street by a double cab ute that was later found burnt out, police believe.

The incident happened during a stoush between Mongrel Mob Barbarians and Black Power in Ōpōtiki last Friday night, Stuff understands.

Taiatini was hit on St John St outside the back entrance to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, after earlier incidents in nearby Albert and Richards Streets.

There are circular tyre marks on the road near where it happened, but it’s unclear if they are related to the incident.

There have since been retribution attacks, including the arson of a family home linked to Black Power and dozens of police have been brought into Ōpōtiki to keep the peace.

Stuff learned from locals that Taiatini was hit by a vehicle and police confirmed that on Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said Taiatini sustained fatal injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. That was likely to have been a silver Holden Colorado 4X4 that was found burnt out on Waitohe Valley Rd west of the town on Sunday morning.

NZ Police Police are investigating if a burnt-out vehicle is connected to the homicide of Steven Rota Taiatini in Ōpōtiki on Saturday

He said police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen the vehicle in the Ōpōtiki area last Friday night, June 9.

Stuff understands there were several people present when Taiatini was run down, including fellow Mongrel Mob members, but they haven’t come forward to police.

“We know there were several people who saw what occurred and know what happened on the night Steven died, and we urge them to come forward,” Warner said.

On Wednesday, as hundreds of Mongrel Mob members from around the country gathered in Whakatane for Taiatini’s funeral, a carload of detectives quietly pulled up to a Housing NZ home in Ōpōtiki’s Ford St which was completely gutted by fire on Sunday night.

They inspected the ruins and bagged items from the property.

supplied/Stuff Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini was killed in Ōpōtiki in June, 2023.

A neighbour, Fred Poihipi, said the family of four that lived there, with children under 10, was Black Power affiliated, but they had already gone into hiding when the suspected arson occurred and no-one was home.

Poihipi, who has cancer and is confined to a bed in his lounge, said he and his wife were asleep when the fire started.

“My wife saw this light on the window, and she thought it was a car coming, but it got brighter, so she got up and ... the building was in flames.

“It got into the roof and started crackling and glass breaking.”

He said it was “scary” because the fire could have spread to adjoining properties. “I can’t move very fast.”

Abigail Dougherty Fred Poihipi says the fire next door to his home was “scary”.

Poihipi said Ōpōtiki was a Mongrel Mob town, but Black Power was trying to “lift their weight around here”.

Police would give no details about the fire, other than to say it was one of three suspicious blazes being investigated in the area in the wake of Taiatini’s death.

Locals have voiced concerns that the Mongrel Mob has been able to act with “impunity” as they seek revenge for the killing of their boss.

One resident who lives near the scene of the crime said the gang had targeted family homes as they “seek revenge”.

Abigail Dougherty Detectives at the scene of a suspected arson of a Black Power affiliated property.

“The Mob definitely hold the town to ransom ... it’s like the wild west,” he said. “There are many children and parents living under 24/7 fear and various families have left town for their own safety because they are related to or associated with some of the people involved in the Friday night fight.”

Police would not comment on the claims.

